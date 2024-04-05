GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth who married minor girl in police custody

April 05, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old Tamil Nadu native was taken into police custody on April 4 (Thursday) night following a confidential complaint that he married a 15-year old girl. Police sources said the man was staying along with the girl at West Hill in Kozhikode city.

“We are in the process of verifying their age records to initiate further legal proceedings. The man came to Kozhikode with the girl for job purposes,” said a civil police officer from Elathur station. He added the details of the accused and the minor girl was handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board.

The girl, who was also a Tamil Nadu native, was shifted to a shelter home following the police custody of the accused. Police sources said efforts were on to summon her parents with the support of the Tamil Nadu Police.

Kozhikode / crime, law and justice / marriage

