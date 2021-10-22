KOZHIKODE

22 October 2021 22:47 IST

Youth run over by train

Sarfas Zakeer Hussein, 22, of Vellayil was run over by a train near the sixth railway gate in the city on Friday. The police identified the dead person as Sarfas Zakeer Hussein.

He reportedly met with the accident while crossing the railway track.

The Nadakkavu police conducted an inquest and shifted the body to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.