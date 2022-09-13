Youth panel to launch campaign against drug abuse

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
September 13, 2022 19:57 IST

The Kerala State Youth Commission will set up vigilance committees to counter substance abuse among youth, its chairperson Chintha Jerome has said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday after holding an adalat, she said youth clubs, students’ unions in universities, and youth organisations would be roped in for the purpose. Various government departments too will be made part of the campaign.

Ms. Jerome said 26 cases were considered at the adalat, of which 19 were settled. The rest will be taken up at the next sitting. One of the complaints pertained to the dismissal of teachers at self-financing colleges during the pandemic. An order will be issued to the colleges to release their salary dues. She said the commission would also pursue complaints about online fraud.

