Youth missing in flash flood

A 22-year-old youth from Pulloorampara was reported missing in an incident of flash flood in the area on Friday.

The incident took place at 4.30 p.m. The police said James Shino went missing while he was bathing in a nearby river in the village.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel from various stations reached the spot to coordinate the search. It was the third such missing incident reported from the rural areas of Kozhikode during this monsoon season.