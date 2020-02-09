Youth League campaign against CAA from today

The Muslim Youth League will launch a 20-day house visit campaign from Monday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

According to a release on Sunday, the campaign titled ‘Veettumuttam’ will be held involving women and children at ward levels. It will be launched by Indian Union Muslim League leader M.P. Abdussamad Samadani at Paingottupuram in Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district on Monday.