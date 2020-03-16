Kozhikode

Youth killed in intra-tribal clash near Vadakkanchery

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD 16 March 2020 08:02 IST
Updated: 16 March 2020 08:02 IST

An Adivasi youth was killed and another injured in an intra-tribal fight between two gangs at Kunchiyarpathi Vattanchery forest, near Vadakkanchery, on Saturday. Mohanan, 28, of Thalikakkallu tribal colony was killed and his relative Sasindran sustained injuries to his eyes and body in the incident. The police said they were attacked by a six-member gang.

