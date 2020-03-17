Youth injured in stabbing dead

A 29-year-old man who was stabbed during a meeting to resolve a dispute between neighbours at the office of the Indian Union Muslim League at Kavilumppara on Monday night, died of his injuries at the Kozhikode Government Medical College on Tuesday morning.
The victim, Ansar Ali, was initially taken to the Kuttiyadi taluk hospital and later shifted to the casualty wing of the medical college.
The Thottipalam police also arrested the accused, Ahamed Haji, 60, of Kunnummel, who also attacked Ali, father of Ansar, and Shihab, a functionary of the Youth League.
The incident took place following heated arguments between Ahamed and others inside the office, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.