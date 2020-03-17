Kozhikode

Youth injured in stabbing dead

A 29-year-old man who was stabbed during a meeting to resolve a dispute between neighbours at the office of the Indian Union Muslim League at Kavilumppara on Monday night, died of his injuries at the Kozhikode Government Medical College on Tuesday morning.

The victim, Ansar Ali, was initially taken to the Kuttiyadi taluk hospital and later shifted to the casualty wing of the medical college.

The Thottipalam police also arrested the accused, Ahamed Haji, 60, of Kunnummel, who also attacked Ali, father of Ansar, and Shihab, a functionary of the Youth League.

The incident took place following heated arguments between Ahamed and others inside the office, the police said.

