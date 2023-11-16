Youth held with MDMA in Kozhikode

November 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) has nabbed a Bengaluru-based Malayalee youth who allegedly operated as a key distributor of synthetic drugs in Kerala after establishing contacts with a chain of international drug pushers from various African countries.

The suspect, Mohammed Thameem, 29, was arrested from a tourist home on Wednesday. He was remanded in judicial custody. The squad also seized 81 grams of MDMA from the man who reportedly came to Kozhikode to meet his agents.

Officers with the Anti-Narcotics Cell said the youth was at large in a synthetic drug trafficking case registered at the Kozhikode Town police station 10 months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

His custody would be sought for gathering further evidence in the case and details of other suspected operators, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.