ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held with MDMA in Kozhikode

November 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

He is reportedly part of an international chain of synthetic drug pushers

The Hindu Bureau

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) has nabbed a Bengaluru-based Malayalee youth who allegedly operated as a key distributor of synthetic drugs in Kerala after establishing contacts with a chain of international drug pushers from various African countries.

The suspect, Mohammed Thameem, 29, was arrested from a tourist home on Wednesday. He was remanded in judicial custody. The squad also seized 81 grams of MDMA from the man who reportedly came to Kozhikode to meet his agents. 

Officers with the Anti-Narcotics Cell said the youth was at large in a synthetic drug trafficking case registered at the Kozhikode Town police station 10 months ago. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His custody would be sought for gathering further evidence in the case and details of other suspected operators, the police said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US