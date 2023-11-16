HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth held with MDMA in Kozhikode

He is reportedly part of an international chain of synthetic drug pushers

November 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) has nabbed a Bengaluru-based Malayalee youth who allegedly operated as a key distributor of synthetic drugs in Kerala after establishing contacts with a chain of international drug pushers from various African countries.

The suspect, Mohammed Thameem, 29, was arrested from a tourist home on Wednesday. He was remanded in judicial custody. The squad also seized 81 grams of MDMA from the man who reportedly came to Kozhikode to meet his agents. 

Officers with the Anti-Narcotics Cell said the youth was at large in a synthetic drug trafficking case registered at the Kozhikode Town police station 10 months ago. 

His custody would be sought for gathering further evidence in the case and details of other suspected operators, the police said. 

Related Topics

Kozhikode / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.