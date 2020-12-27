Youth held with 45 kg of ganja

The Medical College police on Sunday seized nearly 45 kg of ganja from a 32-year-old man. Nissam, the accused, was netted during a vehicle check at Thondayad bypass.
The police said the youth brought the contraband for sale from Maharashtra. He was tracked following a tip-off received by the District-level Anti Narcotic Special Action Force. A car he allegedly used for smuggling ganja was also impounded.
According to the police, Nissam, a native of Kunnamangalam, is an active carrier who used to procure huge stock from non-Kerala suppliers and brought it to the district for sale. Many local drug peddlers in Kozhikode had close links with him, they said.
The police added they were actively conducting surprise inspections in vehicles in view of the New Year celebrations. Within a month, three major smuggling attempts had been thwarted, they said.
On Christmas day, the Koduvally police had arrested two Kasaragod natives with six kg of ganja and more than half kg of hashish oil. Nearly three weeks ago, two others from the same district had also been detained by the squad.
