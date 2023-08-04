ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held on charge of attacking doctor in Kozhikode

August 04, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday evening arrested a Perambra native who allegedly manhandled a doctor following an altercation over honking.

P. Jidath, 25, was detained by the police with the support of local residents and motorists near P.T. Usha Road.

The doctor who sustained injuries was admitted to a private hospital in the city. According to the police, the youth turned aggressive when the doctor honked the horn as the car driven by the former had reportedly caused traffic jam. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The youngster was charged with attempt to murder and remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US