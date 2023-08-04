HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth held on charge of attacking doctor in Kozhikode

August 04, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday evening arrested a Perambra native who allegedly manhandled a doctor following an altercation over honking.

P. Jidath, 25, was detained by the police with the support of local residents and motorists near P.T. Usha Road.

The doctor who sustained injuries was admitted to a private hospital in the city. According to the police, the youth turned aggressive when the doctor honked the horn as the car driven by the former had reportedly caused traffic jam. 

The youngster was charged with attempt to murder and remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.