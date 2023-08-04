Youth held on charge of attacking doctor in Kozhikode

August 04, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police on Friday evening arrested a Perambra native who allegedly manhandled a doctor following an altercation over honking.

P. Jidath, 25, was detained by the police with the support of local residents and motorists near P.T. Usha Road.

The doctor who sustained injuries was admitted to a private hospital in the city. According to the police, the youth turned aggressive when the doctor honked the horn as the car driven by the former had reportedly caused traffic jam.

The youngster was charged with attempt to murder and remanded in judicial custody.