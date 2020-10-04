Kozhikode

Youth held for attacking differently abled boy

The Town police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly attacked a differently abled boy and snatched his mobile phone. The incident, leading to the arrest of Mohammed Shaheer, took place on September 27.

According to the police, the accused threatened the boy and took him to an isolated place before grabbing his mobile phone.

The police tracked him down after he was identified by the victim with the support of photographs. The mobile phone was also recovered.

