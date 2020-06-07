Kozhikode

Youth goes missing in flash flood

Water level in Iruvazhinji river rises to alarming level

A 17-year-old boy who was bathing in the Iruvazhinji river went missing following a flash flood near the Urumi power house at Punnakkal near Mukkom on Saturday. Hani Rahman, a native of Poolappoyil, was swept away when he was bathing along with four friends in the river.

Water level in the Iruvazhinji river rose to an alarming level following continuous showers on Saturday. Residents of Pulloorampara and surrounding regions expressed concerns over a possible landslip inside the forest.

The Thiruvambady police and the Fire and Rescue Services unit from Mukkom have begun search operations to trace the missing youth. Local volunteers familiar with the terrain are helping the rescue teams.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Department officials have urged people living on the river banks to remain alert. Families in vulnerable areas were asked to move to safer locations.

