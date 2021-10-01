Youth goes missing at waterfalls

KOZHIKODE

01 October 2021 00:37 IST

A 24-year-old Thalassery native went missing near the Pathankayam waterfalls in Kozhikode district on Thursday. Though the rescue forces carried out intensive searches in the area, they could not locate him. The incident took place in the afternoon. Due to poor light, the search operation was stopped by 7 p.m. According to the Kodenchery police, the youth met with the accident while he was bathing in the area along with nine other friends.

