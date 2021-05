Kozhikode

15 May 2021 00:52 IST

A 19-year-old youth drowned in Cherupuzha river near Kattangal in Kozhikode on Friday. The victim was identified as Adarsh, son of Madhusoodanan. The incident took place around 2 p.m. According to the police, the youth went missing while bathing in the river. The body was recovered by the Fire and Rescue Services unit with the support of local volunteers.

