A 19-year-old youth drowned in Cherupuzha river near Kattangal in Kozhikode on Friday. The victim was identified as Adarsh, son of Madhusoodanan. The incident took place around 2 p.m. According to the police, the youth went missing while bathing in the river. The body was recovered by the Fire and Rescue Services unit with the support of local volunteers.
Youth drowns in river
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode ,
May 15, 2021 00:52 IST
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode ,
May 15, 2021 00:52 IST
