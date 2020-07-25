Youth drowns in Iruvazhinji

A 21-year old ITI student drowned in the Iruvazhinji river on Saturday.

Ranjith, a native of Thambalamanna, met with the tragedy while he was swimming near the Chulliyattukadavu stretch of the river.

The Thiruvambady police said the incident took place around 2 p.m.

The victim’s body was recovered with the support of a Fire and Rescue Services squad.