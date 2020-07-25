Kozhikode

Youth drowns in Iruvazhinji

A 21-year old ITI student drowned in the Iruvazhinji river on Saturday.

Ranjith, a native of Thambalamanna, met with the tragedy while he was swimming near the Chulliyattukadavu stretch of the river.

The Thiruvambady police said the incident took place around 2 p.m.

The victim’s body was recovered with the support of a Fire and Rescue Services squad.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 11:54:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/youth-drowns-in-iruvazhinji/article32193692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY