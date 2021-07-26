Kozhikode

Youth drowns as coracle capsizes

A 22-year-old person from Maruthonkara drowned in the Peruvannamuzhi reservoir while fishing using a coracle on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Abhijith, son of Parachalil Prakasan.

According to the police, Abhijith went missing in the reservoir area near Muthukad after the coracle capsized by around 2 p.m. His body was recovered by fire and rescue services personnel after a three-hour-long search.

The police said there were two persons in the coracle. The body of the victim was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.


