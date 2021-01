KOZHIKODE

12 January 2021 23:40 IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, Calicut, celebrated National Youth Day 2021 on Tuesday to commemorate the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Narasimhananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Math, Kozhikode, was the chief guest at the virtual event.

