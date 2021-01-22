Youth clubs to be roped in to revive water sources

Special drive to be taken up under Centre’s Jal Abhiyan

The fight to beat drought and scarcity of potable water will henceforth draw the active participation of youth club members in Kozhikode district.

Preparations are in full swing to enlist all youth clubs functioning under the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) to take up village-level campaigns for the revival of unused potable water sources and creation of maximum rainwater harvesting facilities.

The clubs will collaborate with the district administration and local self-government institutions in the special drive under the Centre’s Jal Shakthi Abhiyan. The support of other voluntary youth organisations will also be sought during the implementation phase. Central, State and local body funds will be used for the activities.

The major interventions planned under the initiative include water conservation and rainwater harvesting, revival of abandoned water sources, promotion of watershed development projects, and intensive afforestation. Improvement of such existing projects will also be considered.

Each club is supposed to undertake water conservation activity in the respective area and spread the message among community members. They can approach the local bodies concerned for support and guidance. Also, club members have been asked to construct their own water harvesting structures on their house premises and encourage others to join them in the mission.

According to NYK officials, the special drive aims at taking up advanced drought mitigation activities in areas with over-exploited groundwater levels. Districts with least availability of groundwater will be given preference, they said.

“In Kozhikode, we have around 500 registered youth clubs under NYK. Of them, over 250 are very active in the field. With their support, we will be able to do something productive during this season to conserve water,” said an NYK official. He added that special funds would be used to conduct motivational sessions for club functionaries and take the message to the grassroots level.

The Kozhikode district panchayat has been very keen on preparing advance drought mitigation plans with the revival of abandoned water sources and creation of more rainwater harvesting structures. ‘Akasha Ganga’ was one such successful project to beat water scarcity and promote rain water harvesting structures. Many a time, it was Kudumbashree workers who stood by the cause. Henceforth, panchayats will be able to garner the active support of various youth organisations too.