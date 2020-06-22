Kozhikode

Youth, child electrocuted

A youth and a child were electrocuted at Azhiyur in Kozhikode on Monday after they entered a stream on which a snapped power line had fallen during Sunday’s heavy rain.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. when the child, Sahal, 12, along with two friends were playing near Keerithodu, a shallow stream near Chungam Beach. He saw a coconut floating in the water and entered the stream to take it, and was electrocuted. Irfan, 26, a local resident, was electrocuted when he tried to save the boy.

