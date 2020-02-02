Youth asked to defend Constitution

A State-level leadership camp organised for the youth by the Wisdom Islamic Organisation at Jamia Al Hind College at Mini Ooty, near Vengara, on Sunday called upon the youth to come forward to protect and uphold the Constitution.

The meeting said that India used to be a model for other nations in camaraderie and coexistence of different religions. “The youth should come forward to defend the Constitution and to defeat the attempts of fascist forces to destroy the integrity of the country,” it said.

Young leaders from 14 districts attended the camp. It gave shape to awareness programmes and plans for the next six months.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State general secretary T.K. Ashraf inaugurated the valedictory session of the camp. Wisdom Youth State president Haris Kayakkodi presided over the function. General secretary K. Tajuddin Swalahi explained the working plans.

Scholars Mohammed Shah, Haris Bin Saleem, Mujahid Balussery, C.P. Saleem, Thwalhath Swalahi, Nishad Salafi, Anwar Edathanattukara, Suhail P.U., Mujeeb Ottummal, Jamsheer Swalahi, Shareef Kara, Fazlu Rahman, Anil Primrose, and Mohammedkutty Kanniyan spoke.