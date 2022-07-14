Youth arrested under KAAPA in Kozhikode
He was involved in a series of criminal cases
The City police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. Bilal Backer, a resident of Medical College Campus quarters, was nabbed on the orders of District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy. The police said the man was a frequent offender and was involved in a series of crimes, including burglaries, murder attempts, and drug trafficking. Cases were registered against him at eight police stations within the city limits.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.