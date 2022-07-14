Kozhikode

Youth arrested under KAAPA in Kozhikode

The City police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. Bilal Backer, a resident of Medical College Campus quarters, was nabbed on the orders of District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy. The police said the man was a frequent offender and was involved in a series of crimes, including burglaries, murder attempts, and drug trafficking. Cases were registered against him at eight police stations within the city limits.


