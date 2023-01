January 21, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kasaba police in Kozhikode on Saturday arrested a 19-year old suspected of having involvement in a series of vehicle lifting cases. The arrest of M.M. Mohammed Thayif was recorded after a week-long investigation. Police sources said the youth had been under scanner after his release from jail in connection with a theft at a temple. Two of his close aides had already been arrested from Pokkunnu, they added.