Youth arrested for suspected patricide in Kozhikode

The police nabbed a 28-year-old man from Balussery on May 9 (Thursday) in connection with the alleged unnatural death of his father on May 6. Akshay Dev, the suspect, was arrested after it was found that his father N.P. Devadasan had died of injuries sustained in an alleged assault by his son on May 3.

The post-mortem report had also pointed to grave internal injuries that led to the death of the 61-year-old man. His ribs had been fractured, and his kidneys suffered serious injuries.

Devadasan had been under treatment for three days at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following the alleged assault. After getting discharged from the hospital, he had been under treatment at the private hospital in Balussery.

Police sources said the youth who admitted to the crime was addicted to synthetic drugs and alcohol. Some local residents also gave their statements to the police pointing to recurring fights between Akshay Dev and Devadasan. According to them, Devadasan’s wife had earlier left home to stay with her daughter in Delhi.

