Youth arrested for alleged assault of Russian national

March 24, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Koorachundu police on Friday arrested a youth in connection with the alleged assault on a 27-year-old Russian woman. She was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday.

According to the police, Akhil Kunhammed, 28, was arrested from Koorachundu, and the statement of the Russian national was recorded with the help of a translator.

In her statement, she accused Akhil of physical and mental abuse and drugging her. The woman had travelled to Koorachundu from Qatar with a male friend and had been staying with him for a month.

The woman had reportedly befriended Akhil through social media. The duo engaged in constant arguments, and following one such argument, the woman allegedly jumped from the first floor of the building.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Women’s Commission, which registered a suo moto case, sought a report from the police on the incident. A team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perambra, is investigating the case.

