July 30, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 20-year-old youth who was at large in connection with a sexual assault case was arrested on Sunday. Kondotty native Ajin was suspected to have sexually abused a minor girl. The youth was fleeing from the district after the survivor got pregnant. According to the police, the man was detained from his hideout in Palakkad district.