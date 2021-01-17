Young World special issue with The Hindu today

Every subscriber of The Hindu and Business Line in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram and Palakkad districts receives a copy of Pongal Special Issue of The Hindu Young World on Sunday as a new year gift from the State Bank of India, Kozhikode. The special issue gives an extensive coverage on Pongal festival in the form of stories, articles and activities.
Young World, the complete newspaper for children every Friday, is packed with lots of fun and games to make learning exciting. Young World offers children new ways to learn about science, history, entertainment and many other topics. There are also challenging quizzes, crossword, arts and craft, interactive games, puzzles and more. To know more about Young World, please mail your address and contact number at calicirc@thehindu.co.in or speak to our news agent.
