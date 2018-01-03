Young World Quiz to be held on January 12 in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode leg of the annual, multi-city The Hindu Young World Quiz competition for schoolchildren will be held on January 12.

The competition in the Senior Category (Classes 7 to 9) will be held at Taj Gateway Hotel from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schools can send any number of contestants of two-member teams. The entry fee for each team is ₹200. Registration can be done online at www.thehindu.com/ywquiz; or at The Hindu office at Vandippetta on Kannur Road or on the spot at the venue between 8.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m.

The Young World Quiz competition, held in several cities across the country, is into its 18th edition.

For more information, schools and students can call 0495-2762201 or 98464-30981.