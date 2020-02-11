Young World Quiz in Kozhikode on Feb. 17

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode on February 17. Students of Classes 7 to 9 from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts can take part in the competition, rated as one of the premier quizzing events in the country.

One school can field any number of teams comprising two members for the written preliminary round. It will be followed by an on-stage final for the top six qualifying teams. Only a maximum of two teams from a school will be eligible for the on-stage final.

The registration for the event can be done on www.thehindu.com/ywquiz, or at The Hindu office at 4th Floor, Kadooli Tower, Vandipetta Junction, Kozhikode. Spot registration can also be done at the venue from noon onwards. Registration fee is ₹200 per team.

Students are requested to carry their school identity cards or a letter from the principal to take part in the event.

The preliminary round starts at 1.30 p.m. Winners will walk away with trophy, exciting prizes and certificates, while the audience will be rewarded with prizes for instant answers.

All participants will receive participation certificates.

The prize distribution will be held at 4 p.m.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India is the main sponsor of this edition of the event while Amrita School of Engineering, Kollam, is the education partner. The State Bank of India is the regional sponsor while Eveready is the gift sponsor.

While HiLITE Mall sponsors the venue, Regal Bakes, Gandhi Road, Kozhikode, is the refreshment sponsor.

For details, call 0495 2762201, 0495 2762202, 9526201050 or 8089457897.