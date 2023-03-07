HamberMenu
Young sisters’ experimental venture turns a hit in Kozhikode

Chithira and Athira own the only exclusive north Indian street food restaurant in Kozhikode

March 07, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran
Athira and Chithira at their restaurant in Kozhikode.

Athira and Chithira at their restaurant in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

It was the time when COVID-19 had crippled the entire world. Two sisters in Kozhikode were fed up with being idle at home. Instead of turning to hobbies like most people of their age do, Chithira Shaji, 23, and Athira Shaji, 18, decided to explore their entrepreneurial skills. Two years down the lane, they are the proud owners of ‘Mudka’, the only exclusive north Indian street food restaurant in Kozhikode and are planning expansion to other cities.

“We were not sure that vegetarian north Indian food had a market in Kozhikode. But we were taken by surprise when people started thronging our eatery after an initial lull. We even have several repeat customers,” said Chithira, a postgraduate in food technology and the brain behind Mudka.

The idea was to tap the market for ‘Chaat’, the popular north Indian street food by eliminating factors that prevented people from exploring it. “We just had to maintain proper hygiene, authenticity, and a good ambiance. The rest fell into place in due course,” said Athira, an undergraduate student who is the marketing brain of the enterprise.

To ensure authenticity, the sisters have brought down chefs from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Kolkata. “We are able to serve Pani Pooris, Pav Bhajis, Vada Pav, Behelpuris, and even Momos in authentic flavours and at affordable prices,” Chithira said. It was her ideas that led to the simple and rustic decor that includes swings, coir cots, and coconut tree stumps for seating, besides Warli paintings on the jute panelled walls.

The floor seating in one corner has become the favourite joint for a few musicians over time that it also witnessed the formation of a music band.

The sisters draw inspiration from their mother Rosily who runs a beauty parlour at Jawahar Nagar, beside Mudka, and father Shaji. With the success of their first venture, they are now planning to try their luck either in Kochi or Kannur.

