Young Idea Conclave draws participation of over 500 students

August 19, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Young Idea Conclave organised by Innovations Expedition (IVAEX) in association with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) drew the participation of over 500 students and faculty members from various professional colleges.

As many as 59 youngsters presented innovative and youthful ideas, and the selected ones will receive funding and mentoring from the KSUM.

Assistant Collector Prateek Jain inaugurated the event, while NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna presided. KSUM corporate lead officer Rahul Shah and Innovations Expedition founder Noushad M. Ali spoke.

Government Engineering College, Kozhikode; University of Calicut Institute of Engineering and Technology; MES College of Engineering, Kuttippuram; M. Dasan Institute of Technology, Kozhikode; and KMCT Institute of Emerging Technology and Management supported the event.

