Young Architects’ Festival in Kozhikode from Thursday

Students of Holy Cross College of Arts and Science cleaning up the banks of Conolly Canal on Tuesday as a pre-run for the Young Architects’ Festival that begins in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Cross Roads-Young Architects’ Festival 2022, a national-level meet of architects, will be held at the Calicut Trade Centre and Sarovaram Bio Park in Kozhikode from October 28 to 29 under the aegis of the Kozhikode centre of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA).

The festival will commence at 3.30 p.m., while the official inauguration will be held at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday. M.K. Raghavan, MP; M.K. Muneer, MLA; Mayor Beena Philip, former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar, and District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy are expected to attend the inaugural function.

‘Re-Weave Kozhikode’, a design competition for Mananchira, was a major pre-run for the festival. Nine contestants have been shortlisted from 50 participants, and their entries will be presented during the inaugural function for the perusal of the authorities.

South African architect Peter Rich and architects K.T. Ravindran and Soumitro Ghosh were part of the jury that selected the winners. The winners will be announced during the valedictory ceremony of the festival at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, in which Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will be the guest of honour.

Meanwhile, a photo exhibition on ‘Comtrust weaving factory’ curated by architect Shyam Sreesylam as part of Re-weave Kozhikode concluded at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery here on Tuesday. However, the exhibition will conclude at the festival venue, IIA Calicut centre chairman Vivek P.P. told reporters here on Tuesday.

Mr. Vivek said the festival would follow the green protocol. A Sarovaram clean-up drive was held on Tuesday under the aegis of the NSS volunteers of Holy Cross College of Arts and Science and Green Worms waste management company on Tuesday to drive home the message.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed inaugurated the drive. A cycle ride to announce the event will be held in the city at 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A series of workshops will be held on various topics at the venue over the three days. The public can witness an exhibition of the shortlisted entries for the YAF awards and Re-weave Kozhikode competition. Besides, the public will have access to the flea market ‘Urban Angadi’.