Young Architects’ Festival in Kozhikode from Thursday

Winners of YAF awards and ‘Re-weave competition’ will be announced on the final day

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 25, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Holy Cross College of Arts and Science cleaning up the banks of Conolly Canal on Tuesday as a pre-run for the Young Architects’ Festival that begins in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Cross Roads-Young Architects’ Festival 2022, a national-level meet of architects, will be held at the Calicut Trade Centre and Sarovaram Bio Park in Kozhikode from October 28 to 29 under the aegis of the Kozhikode centre of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA).

The festival will commence at 3.30 p.m., while the official inauguration will be held at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday. M.K. Raghavan, MP; M.K. Muneer, MLA; Mayor Beena Philip, former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar, and District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy are expected to attend the inaugural function.

‘Re-Weave Kozhikode’, a design competition for Mananchira, was a major pre-run for the festival. Nine contestants have been shortlisted from 50 participants, and their entries will be presented during the inaugural function for the perusal of the authorities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

South African architect Peter Rich and architects K.T. Ravindran and Soumitro Ghosh were part of the jury that selected the winners. The winners will be announced during the valedictory ceremony of the festival at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, in which Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will be the guest of honour.

Meanwhile, a photo exhibition on ‘Comtrust weaving factory’ curated by architect Shyam Sreesylam as part of Re-weave Kozhikode concluded at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery here on Tuesday. However, the exhibition will conclude at the festival venue, IIA Calicut centre chairman Vivek P.P. told reporters here on Tuesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Vivek said the festival would follow the green protocol. A Sarovaram clean-up drive was held on Tuesday under the aegis of the NSS volunteers of Holy Cross College of Arts and Science and Green Worms waste management company on Tuesday to drive home the message.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed inaugurated the drive. A cycle ride to announce the event will be held in the city at 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A series of workshops will be held on various topics at the venue over the three days. The public can witness an exhibition of the shortlisted entries for the YAF awards and Re-weave Kozhikode competition. Besides, the public will have access to the flea market ‘Urban Angadi’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
architecture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app