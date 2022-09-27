Young Architects Festival in Kozhikode from October 27

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
September 27, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-day Young Architects Festival 2022 and ‘Crossroads’, a forum for critical thinking and ideation in architecture, design and urbanism, will be held under the aegis of the Kozhikode chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) in Kozhikode from October 27. IIA functionaries said the efforts would be to make Kozhikode a model city designed by world-renowned architects. The highlights of the festival are ‘Reweave Kozhikode’, heritage conservation on the Kozhikode beach, and redesign of Lion’s Park. ‘Reweave Kozhikode’ is a national designing competition that seeks to create an architecture design joining the now defunct Comtrust Weaving Factory, Mananchira, and surrounding roads such as Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Road. The best design will get ₹5 lakh. A workshop will be held on conserving heritage structures on the Kozhikode beach by conceiving a square involving the old corporation building, Silk Street, and nearby areas. Efforts will also be made to renovate Lion’s Park on the beach, and children will design the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app