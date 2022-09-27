Young Architects Festival in Kozhikode from October 27

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-day Young Architects Festival 2022 and ‘Crossroads’, a forum for critical thinking and ideation in architecture, design and urbanism, will be held under the aegis of the Kozhikode chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) in Kozhikode from October 27. IIA functionaries said the efforts would be to make Kozhikode a model city designed by world-renowned architects. The highlights of the festival are ‘Reweave Kozhikode’, heritage conservation on the Kozhikode beach, and redesign of Lion’s Park. ‘Reweave Kozhikode’ is a national designing competition that seeks to create an architecture design joining the now defunct Comtrust Weaving Factory, Mananchira, and surrounding roads such as Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Road. The best design will get ₹5 lakh. A workshop will be held on conserving heritage structures on the Kozhikode beach by conceiving a square involving the old corporation building, Silk Street, and nearby areas. Efforts will also be made to renovate Lion’s Park on the beach, and children will design the area.