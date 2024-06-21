Yoga can reduce problems but not a magic remedy, says Kozhikode Collector

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh has said that while Yoga is a means to alleviate physical difficulties and mental stress, it is not a magic remedy.

Inaugurating the mega Yoga session organised by the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in association with the National Service Scheme (NSS) higher secondary section at Devagiri College here on June 21 (Friday) on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Collector said Yoga was for everyone, and that it did not discriminate between people in any way.

Focusing on the idea of ‘inclusive Yoga’, differently abled people, their parents, NSS volunteers, students at CRC, government officials, and college students took part in the Yoga session which was monitored by trainers of Shanthi Yoga Centre in the city. Principal Bobby Jose presided over the event, while CRC director Roshan Bijlee delivered the keynote address.

“If regularly practised, Yoga can offer solutions to several problems and challenges in life,” said P.K. Krishnadas, national working committee member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He inaugurated the Yoga Day celebrations organised by the BJP district committee on Friday. Party district president V.K. Sajeevan presided over the event, while national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty delivered the Yoga Day message.

Officers, jawans, and their families took part in Yoga Day celebrations at the base camp of 131 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Areekkarakunnu in Kozhikode on Friday. The Yoga session guided by Ruchi Joshi aimed to promote physical fitness and mental concentration among officers. Menaka Joshi, president of BSF Wives’ Welfare Association, was the chief guest.