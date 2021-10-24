Yellow alert in Kozhikode till Thursday

Kozhikode

24 October 2021 23:02 IST

The Kozhikode district administration has called for caution in low-lying areas, river banks, and hilly areas prone to landslips after the Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert predicting isolated heavy rainfall here till October 28. Members of a family in Kodenchery in Thamarassery taluk were shifted to safer locations on Sunday after earth caved in following heavy rainfall. The family of Thankachan of Palakkamattathil at Melemaruthilav are now staying at a relative’s place. They had already shifted from their home earlier in view of a landslip threat. The surrounding wall near their house had collapsed in heavy rain.

The retaining wall of a bridge in Nellippoyil washed away in floodwaters. The police and fire service personnel rescued two families trapped in the area and shifted to relatives’ place. Village officials said they have now come back after the flood waters receded. Two other families near Pottankode hill where earth had caved in two days ago have been asked to relocate. Another family at Adivaram in Puthuppady village was asked to move to their son’s house nearby after water levels rose in a nearby river. Control rooms are active in all four taluks.

