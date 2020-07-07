Kozhikode

Yellow alert in Kozhikode till July 11

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a yellow alert till July 11 in Kozhikode district, predicting a heavy rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm during the period.

The department had earlier issued a similar warning for July 6 and July 7. People had been urged to be on alert as there was a chance of floods, soil erosion, and landslips, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said in a release. Alert has been issued to local bodies and village officials, asking them to take adequate steps in hilly regions depending on the condition there. If heavy rain continues there, residents would have to be evacuated to safer places, focussing on those vulnerable to natural calamities.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2020 6:50:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/yellow-alert-in-kozhikode-till-july-11/article32013761.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY