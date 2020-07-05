Yellow alert in Kozhikode for two days

Kozhikode

05 July 2020 18:44 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday in Kozhikode district, predicting a rainfall within the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm during the period.

A release said on Sunday that people and officials had been asked to be on high alert. Those staying in areas prone to soil erosion and landslips, and on river banks need to be careful. Residents of coastal areas too need to be on alert. There was a possibility of uprooting of trees and falling of electric posts, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising