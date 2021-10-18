Yellow alert from tomorrow

It was a day of respite for the district as no major rain-related incidents were reported on Monday. The water level in all the major rivers maintained safe levels with moderate rainfall. Only green alerts would be in place on Tuesday based on the latest weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department.

Yellow alert

At the same time, a yellow alert would be in place for three days from October 20. Officials said the fishermen would be disallowed from venturing into the sea on the specified days. Authorities said gusty wind could pose a threat along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

Though the situation was under control on Tuesday, the disaster management authorities did not de-activate the taluk-level control rooms in view of the inclement weather conditions forecast.