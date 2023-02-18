Yechury to open meet on ‘protection of Constitution’

February 18, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will open a discussion on ‘Protection of Indian Constitution’ at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach here on Sunday. It is being organised by the Kozhikode-based Keluettan Centre for Study and Research. A release said on Saturday that the meeting was being held at a time when corporate agenda and Hindutva forces were striking at the core of the Indian Constitution. The event will begin at 5 p.m. P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism and Public Works, and writers and cultural activists would attend the meeting.