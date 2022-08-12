Writer Civic Chandran gets anticipatory bail in second sexual harassment case

The second sexual assault case was registered against Civic Chandran in connection with the incident that occurred at Nandi beach near Koyilandy in February 2020

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE:
August 12, 2022 13:18 IST
Civic Chandran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kozhikode Sessions Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in the second sexual harassment case registered against him at the Koyilandy police station.

After hearing the arguments for the last few days, Principal Judge S. Krishnakumar granted bail to Mr. Chandran as the prosecution evidence was prima facie insufficient to prove the case. Besides, the court found the argument of the prosecution unsatisfactory for the delay on part of the victim to file the complaint at the police station.

The second sexual assault case was registered against Mr. Chandran under Sections 354, 354 A, and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident that occurred at Nandi beach near Koyilandy in February 2020. However, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered only last month. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last week, Mr. Chandran got relief from the court when he secured anticipatory bail in a case registered against him for allegedly attempting to molest a Dalit woman writer in April 2022. The FIR was filed in July.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
READ MORE FROM
Kozhikode
Kerala
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app