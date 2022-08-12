Writer Civic Chandran gets anticipatory bail in second sexual harassment case

Special Correspondent August 12, 2022 13:18 IST

The second sexual assault case was registered against Civic Chandran in connection with the incident that occurred at Nandi beach near Koyilandy in February 2020

The Kozhikode Sessions Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in the second sexual harassment case registered against him at the Koyilandy police station. After hearing the arguments for the last few days, Principal Judge S. Krishnakumar granted bail to Mr. Chandran as the prosecution evidence was prima facie insufficient to prove the case. Besides, the court found the argument of the prosecution unsatisfactory for the delay on part of the victim to file the complaint at the police station. The second sexual assault case was registered against Mr. Chandran under Sections 354, 354 A, and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident that occurred at Nandi beach near Koyilandy in February 2020. However, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered only last month. Last week, Mr. Chandran got relief from the court when he secured anticipatory bail in a case registered against him for allegedly attempting to molest a Dalit woman writer in April 2022. The FIR was filed in July.



