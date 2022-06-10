Writer booked on charge of stalking

The police have registered a case against writer V.R. Sudheesh for his alleged involvement in sexually harassing and stalking a woman publisher from Feroke. The writer was booked following a preliminary investigation into the incident by the Kozhikode Women’s Cell. Police sources said the complainant was approaching a senior police officer directly with some documentary evidence to prove her claims. The case, registered under Sections 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 354 D (punishment for stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, will be investigated further by a woman Inspector, they added.