World we live is the one repaired by Marx: Elayidom

Five lectures in as many topics in as many days. The only underlying spirit was an ideology that continues to inspire millions worldwide. As academic Sunil P. Elayidom wound up his lecture series on Karl Marx on Saturday, it turned out to be a event to mark the philosopher’s 200th birth anniversary too.

Speaking on Culture and Marxism on Saturday, Mr. Elayidom pointed out that the German revolutionary philosopher did not bother to give a hard and fast definition for culture.

Instead, he tried to analyse the historical processes that led to the formation of different cultures.

One of his major contentions was that culture was not a product of the thoughts of people who shared cultural values among themselves. It was also not to be misunderstood as simple ideals revolving around custom and rituals. Instead, culture was a result of the forces of production prevalent in society, Mr. Elayidom said.

Marx, thy name is foresight

He added that the ideas of Marx were being discussed today only because of his far-sighted vision. “The world we live is the one repaired by Marx. That is why the philosophy of a person who had not lived beyond 19th century becomes relevant now,” he added.

On Friday, Mr. Elayidom had shed light on the converging points between Ambedkar and Marx, who focused on the annihilation of caste and elimination of class respectively. Pointing out that class and caste were “next door neighbours”, he said the efforts to reduce anti-caste movements to identity politics were not fair. In the current social context, it is crucial for those following Ambedkar and Marx to join hands to address the urgent political situation the country is facing, he observed.

The event, organised by the Kozhikode Samskarika Vedi, drew good response from the public as the Town Hall, the venue, was jam-packed throughout the five days. The lecture programme was accompanied by book release sessions, book exhibition, and an interactive session with the speaker.