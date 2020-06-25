World Vitiligo Day observed

The World Vitiligo Day was observed with a one-day public awareness seminar on the disease at the Government Dermatology Hospital, Chevayur, on Thursday.

The seminar was organised by maintaining physical distancing protocol to create public awareness on the treatment requirements and medical care of such patients who suffer from the loss of their skin colour and a variety of patterns on the skin from loss of pigment.

Dr. M.K. Sribiju, State coordinator of the Community Dermatology Initiative under the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists and Dr. M. Pathyusha led the sessions.