‘World temperature likely to raise by 2 degrees in this decade’

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 29, 2022 20:39 IST

The world atmospheric temperature is likely to raise by 2 degrees Celsius in this decade, Manoj Samuel, Director, Centre for Water Resource Management and Development (CWRDM), Kozhikode, has said.

He was delivering a lecture in memory of M.K. Prasad and Kodakkad Sreedharan, environmental activists and former functionaries of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP), here on Saturday. The theme was ‘Climate change and survival’.

Mr. Samuel said temperature had been raising by 0.08 degrees Celsius in every decade. “This rate, however, too was found to have been going up of late. Though climate change was considered to be a joke earlier, it had now reached our doorstep,” Mr. Samuel added.

The event organised by the KSSP, CWRDM, and the Environment Science department of the University of Calicut was held at the Kozhikode Town Hall to mark the 50 th year of the Stockholm Conference organised by the United Nations in 1972.

A.K. Saseendran, Minister for Forests and Wildlife, opened a seminar. C.P. Narayanan, former Rajya Sabha MP, delivered a lecture. Books on climate change and environment were released. Various sessions will be held at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, on the impact of climate change on Kerala.

