World Quizzing Championship in city on June 1

The Government Medical College, Kozhikode, will be the venue for World Quizzing Championship 2019 to be held across the globe on June 1 at 3.30 p.m. Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur are also hosting the competition this season.

Kozhikode has been the venue for the championship, for the past 12 seasons and has been noted for the maximum number of participation.

Nipah scare

However, the Nipah scare steadily brought down the participation in 2018.

The World Quizzing Championship, held in 150 cities across the globe, is organised by the International Quizzing Association. It is touted to be the World Cup in quizzing. There is no bar of age or educational qualification to participate in the contest.

The three-hour contest is in the model of a written examination.

The questions will be from topics ranging from culture, media, history, lifestyle, entertainment, sports and games to science and world in general.

Interested candidates may register through [email protected] or over 98953 16264 or 97463 96146.

For details visit: Q4Quizzing.com