World Mental Health Day to be observed in Kozhikode

October 10, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Kozhikode

District Medical Officer K. Rajaram will inaugurate the panel discussion on ‘Mental Health is a universal human right’ at the Government Mental Health Centre in Kozhikode on Tuesday on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

Actor Nishanth Sagar, advocate Maya Krishnan, human rights activist Dinu Veyil, geriatric mental health practitioner Sheeba Nainan, social activist Niharika Pradosh, and director of Composite Regional Centre for differently abled Roshan Bijlee will take part in the discussion. Superintendent of the Centre Bindu Thomas will preside over.

Meanwhile, Thanal suicide prevention centre, IMA Kozhikode, Chethana Centre for Neuro psychiatry, and Indian Psychiatric Society Suicide Prevention Session are organising a public awareness programme on the occasion. K.T. Jaleel, MLA, will inaugurate the event at Chethana Centre for Neuro Psychiatry at 9.30 a.m. Actor Surabhi Lakshmi will be the guest of honour at the programme to be presided over by Thanal Foundation Trust chairman A.K. Abdul Khader.

