Kozhikode

World Hearing Day observed

Students of the department of speech language pathology at AWH Special College, Kallai, observed World Hearing Day with a variety of programmes. Principal P.K. Abdul Khader inaugurated the event based on the theme of the day ‘To hear for life, listen with care’. The programme included a flash mob and mime. More than 80 persons from Kozhikode district took part in the free hearing check-up camp organised as part of the observance, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2022 10:23:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/world-hearing-day-observed/article65190880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY