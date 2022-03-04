World Hearing Day observed

Students of the department of speech language pathology at AWH Special College, Kallai, observed World Hearing Day with a variety of programmes. Principal P.K. Abdul Khader inaugurated the event based on the theme of the day ‘To hear for life, listen with care’. The programme included a flash mob and mime. More than 80 persons from Kozhikode district took part in the free hearing check-up camp organised as part of the observance, a press release said.